1 bonds issued by Intrum Justitia AB (publ) will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds as of 2018-07-06. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050

Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Intrum Justitia AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Intrum Justitia AB (publ) with effect from 2018-07-06. Last day of trading is set to 2020-06-25. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.