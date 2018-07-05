FINALCAD, leader in the digital transformation of construction, infrastructure, and energy industries, today announced the opening of its Madrid office as well as the implementation of a European data center to support European contractors in the acceleration of their digital transformation.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Paris, France, FINALCAD quickly expanded globally due to strong demand for digital transformation in the construction industry. FINALCAD digitized thousands of projects for general contractors in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

With seven Spanish contractors amongst ENR 2017 Top 100 Global Contractors, which have a strong know-how in Infrastructures, energy and services, as well as a strong international orientation, the Spanish construction industry has shown strong resilience and is poised to become a pioneer of digital transformation in the global construction industry.

In 2016, FINALCAD started to work on pilot projects led by Spanish contractors in Latin America, through its partnership with Digital Bricks, a software distributor dedicated to the digital transformation of construction in Latin America.

Today, in order to reinforce the support of Spanish customers in the acceleration of their digital transformation, and in turn increase margins, gain new market shares, leverage transparency by using FINALCAD as a trustable third-party, and enhance external development, FINALCAD decided to settle a new office in Madrid. A new European data center, based in Francfort, will also bring data closer to Spanish customers, while keeping the highest standards of security and improving performance. This decision to invest and get closer to its Iberian customers emerged from initial discussions with the headquarters of Spanish and Portugueses leaders of the sector in 2017.

"We're thrilled to be officially announcing the opening of an office in Madrid. We've been impressed by the digital maturity and willingness of Spanish contractors to seize the opportunity of the digital transformation as a competitive advantage. Spain is definitely among the top European countries leading this upcoming transformation." said Joffroy Louchart, Managing Director and co-founder, FINALCAD.

This country implementation also confirms the digital transformation leadership and global reach of FINALCAD, and is another signal of the global momentum in Digital Construction.

In 2017 and 2018, FINALCAD has been invited as a guest speaker on the digital transformation of the construction industry at the European BIM Summit held in Barcelona, Spain.

About FINALCAD

FINALCAD is a global leader in digital transformation for construction, infrastructure and energy. Its unique combination of software, change management, and data helps construction stakeholders to change the way they build. Since 2011, FINALCAD has delivered more than 20,000 projects across 35 countries, and has secured over $22 million in funding from investors including Serena Capital, Aster Capital, and CapHorn Invest. For more information please visit www.finalcad.com.

