The "Europe Deep Learning in Machine Vision Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this region, Europe deep learning in machine vision market is projected to reach USD 234.73 million by 2025, from USD 10.34 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 48.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe deep learning in machine vision market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and geography.

Based on application, the market is segmented into image classification, optical character recognition, bar code detection, anomaly detection.

On the basis of end-user, market is segmented into automotive, electronics, food beverage, healthcare, aerospace defense and others. In 2018, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2025.

Companies Mentioned

Cognex Corporation

MVTEC Software GMBH

Qualitas Technologies

SUALAB

Cyth Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market, By Application

7 Europe Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market, By End-User

8 Europe Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market, By Geography

9 Europe Deep Learning In Machine Vision Market, Company Landscape

10 Company Profile

