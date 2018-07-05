With Republika Srpska, one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, announcing a tender to build a 65 MW solar PV plant; Croatia planning a 6.5 MW solar PV installation, to be built on the Island of Cres; and Macedonia welcoming its first solar panel manufacturing plant, capable of producing 20 MW annually - it has been a busy period for the small solar markets in the Balkans.Solar appears to be building momentum in a number of Balkan countries, which have, to date, been somewhat reluctant to exploit their considerable solar PV potential. With a lack of funds, onerous red tape and relatively ...

