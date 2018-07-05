The "Germany IVD Market by Product Type Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany IVD market is accounted for $3,727 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $5,453 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Technology had played a vital role in the healthcare sector to improve the healthcare standards and patients experience. In vitro diagnostics (IVD) is the diagnostic solutions used by patients for detection of various diseases such as infections, cancer, cardiovascular immunological, nephrological, and gastroenterological diseases in in vitro conditions. Incessant innovations in IVD product design and technological advancement have encouraged doctors and researchers to shift their focus from traditional medical methods to personalized medicines.

The Germany IVD market is majorly driven by rise in geriatric population and rapid expansion of government healthcare expenditure. In addition, increase in demand of personalized medicines and technological advancements to improve efficacy of IVD are expected to fuel the growth of the Germany IVD market. Furthermore, increase in disposable income and rise in awareness of preventive diagnosis treatment among the population is anticipated to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government rules and regulations is expected to hinder the growth of this market. Ongoing R&D associated to IVD is anticipated to present new opportunities for the market.

Companies Profiled:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Alere Inc.

Biomerieux

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bayer AG

Sysmex Corporation

Johnson Johnson

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 IVD Market, By Product Type

Chapter 5 IVD Market, By Technique

Chapter 6 IVD Market, By Application

Chapter 7 IVD Market By End Users

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dxrt8r/germany_ivd?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005305/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: In Vitro Diagnostics