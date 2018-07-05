Valiant Investments Plc - Unreported Trades in the Company's Ordinary Shares

5 July 2018

Valiant Investments Plc

("Valiant" or the "Company")

Unreported Trades in the Company's Ordinary Shares

Valiant has been made aware that a broker member firm failed to report trades in the Ordinary Shares of the Company, in accordance with the trading rules of the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX").

The Directors of the Company had no knowledge of such trades until today and will endeavour to assist NEX as far as possible in its continuing investigation. A further announcement may follow in due course.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Valiant Investments Plc

Conrad Windham

Telephone: 01366 381541

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller or Mark Anwyl

Telephone: 020 7469 0930