Valiant Investments Plc - Unreported Trades in the Company's Ordinary Shares
PR Newswire
London, July 5
5 July 2018
Valiant Investments Plc
("Valiant" or the "Company")
Unreported Trades in the Company's Ordinary Shares
Valiant has been made aware that a broker member firm failed to report trades in the Ordinary Shares of the Company, in accordance with the trading rules of the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX").
The Directors of the Company had no knowledge of such trades until today and will endeavour to assist NEX as far as possible in its continuing investigation. A further announcement may follow in due course.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
Company
Valiant Investments Plc
Conrad Windham
Telephone: 01366 381541
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller or Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7469 0930