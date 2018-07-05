ICPT Stock: Countdown to LiftoffA trade war has become center-stage news, and it is the cause of the recent bout of selling pressure that has hit the markets. The prospects of a trade war are not good, and the increased cost of imported goods only ends up hurting the end consumer who has to pay more for things.All this bad news has hit the major market indices, but if you look past the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, you will notice that there are a number of stocks and sectors that have staged a stealthy move toward higher prices.For instance, small caps, consumer discretionary, and biotech stocks have forged new highs in recent weeks. These sectors.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...