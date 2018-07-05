Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Locomotive Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report offers procurement market intelligence insights to help category managers identify the spend potential, pricing models, and cost-saving opportunities to drive category growth.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005308/en/
Locomotive Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
Our procurement reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer a comprehensive analysis of the category growth drivers and future supply market scenario. They also provide information on the spend dynamics and its impact on the overall pricing strategies.
"One of the best procurement practices for the buyers is to perform an audit of the supplier's facilities to evaluate the plant utilization rate and designing and manufacturing processes," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Also, buyers must engage with suppliers that can provide a one-stop solution, as it helps to minimize procurement complexities."
Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a free sample report
SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the locomotive market.
- The rise in replacement of aged fleet with new or latest version of the locomotives
- The rise in government expenditure on electric locomotives
- The efforts undertaken by governments to limit the adverse effects of transportation on the environment
This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE
Report scope snapshot: Locomotive market
Market Insights
- Regional spend dynamics
- Regional influence on global spend
- Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
- To know more, download a free sample
Category Pricing Insights
- Volume drivers impacting pricing
- Cost drivers impacting pricing
- Supply chain margins
- To know more, download a free sample
Best Practices
- Innovation and success stories
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Sustainability practices
- To know more, download a free sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
- Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report
- Global 3PL Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report
- Global Refrigerated Trucking Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005308/en/
Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Consultant
US: +1 630 984 7340
hello@spendedge.com