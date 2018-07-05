Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Locomotive Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report offers procurement market intelligence insights to help category managers identify the spend potential, pricing models, and cost-saving opportunities to drive category growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005308/en/

Locomotive Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer a comprehensive analysis of the category growth drivers and future supply market scenario. They also provide information on the spend dynamics and its impact on the overall pricing strategies.

"One of the best procurement practices for the buyers is to perform an audit of the supplier's facilities to evaluate the plant utilization rate and designing and manufacturing processes," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Also, buyers must engage with suppliers that can provide a one-stop solution, as it helps to minimize procurement complexities."

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the locomotive market.

The rise in replacement of aged fleet with new or latest version of the locomotives

The rise in government expenditure on electric locomotives

The efforts undertaken by governments to limit the adverse effects of transportation on the environment

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE

Report scope snapshot: Locomotive market

Market Insights

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

To know more, download a free sample

Category Pricing Insights

Volume drivers impacting pricing

Cost drivers impacting pricing

Supply chain margins

To know more, download a free sample

Best Practices

Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence best practices

Sustainability practices

To know more, download a free sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global 3PL Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Refrigerated Trucking Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005308/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com