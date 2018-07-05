Karoo Energy Plc - Unreported Trades in the Company's Ordinary Shares

5 July 2018

Karoo Energy Plc

("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")

Unreported Trades in the Company's Ordinary Shares

Karoo Energy Plc ("Karoo" or "the Company") has been made aware that a broker member firm failed to report trades in the Ordinary Shares of the Company, in accordance with the trading rules of the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX").

The Directors of the Company had no knowledge of such trades until today and will endeavour to assist NEX as far as possible in its continuing investigation. A further announcement may follow in due course.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

