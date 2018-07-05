Clean Invest Africa Plc - Unreported Trades in the Company's Ordinary Shares
London, July 5
5 July 2018
CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC
("CIA" or the "Company")
Unreported Trades in the Company's Ordinary Shares
Clean Invest Africa PLC has been made aware that a broker member firm failed to report trades in the Ordinary Shares of the Company, in accordance with the trading rules of the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX").
The Directors of the Company had no knowledge of such trades until today and will endeavour to assist NEX as far as possible in its continuing investigation. A further announcement may follow in due course.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
Company
Clean Invest Africa PLC
Sam Preece - Executive Director
Telephone: 020 3130 0674
Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Telephone: 020 7220 9795