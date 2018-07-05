All Star Minerals Plc - NEX Market Notice
London, July 5
ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
("All Star" or "the Company")
NEX Market Notice
The Company notes a Market Notice issued by NEX Exchange earlier today, the full text of which is set out below:-
"UNREPORTED TRADES
NEX Exchange has become aware that a broker member firm did not report trades in certain securities admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market as is required by the trading rules of NEX Exchange this includes:-
ALL STAR MINERALS ORD 0.1p
Details of the unreported trades from 1 January 2018 are available here.
[and other issuers as detailed in the NEX Market Notice]
Investors who have any queries in relation to the above should contact NEX Exchange at Regulation@nexexchange.com or telephone +44 (0) 20 7050 7640."
The Market Notice may be downloaded from the NEX Market website at:-
https://www.nexexchange.com/rules-regulations/market-notices/
