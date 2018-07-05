All Star Minerals Plc - NEX Market Notice

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

("All Star" or "the Company")

NEX Market Notice

The Company notes a Market Notice issued by NEX Exchange earlier today, the full text of which is set out below:-

"UNREPORTED TRADES

NEX Exchange has become aware that a broker member firm did not report trades in certain securities admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market as is required by the trading rules of NEX Exchange this includes:-

ALL STAR MINERALS ORD 0.1p

Details of the unreported trades from 1 January 2018 are available here.

[and other issuers as detailed in the NEX Market Notice]

Investors who have any queries in relation to the above should contact NEX Exchange at Regulation@nexexchange.com or telephone +44 (0) 20 7050 7640."

The Market Notice may be downloaded from the NEX Market website at:-

https://www.nexexchange.com/rules-regulations/market-notices/

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc

Tomas Nugent, Chairman

07963-455663

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

0207 213-0880