At the request of Kancera AB, Kancera AB equity rights will be traded on First North Premier as from July 9, 2018. Security name: Kancera AB TO 3 ------------------------------- Short name: KAN TO 3 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011167386 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 157649 ------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 1,95 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Kancera AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 22, 2019 - November 22, 2019. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 20, 2019. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.