The "Corporate Training Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Corporate Training Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% during the period 2018-2022.

Corporate training focuses on the vendors offering corporate training courses in Europe. The report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the market in Europe.

The increased emphasis on learning analytics will be a key trend driving the market growth. Many corporate organizations are opting for learning analytics to track, record, and analyse the employee training. With the advent of modern technologies such as AI, IoT, and machine learning, learning analytics are gaining traction..

The digitization of learning materials will drive the market growth. With rapid technological advances, end-users are steadily adopting cloud-based services such as LMS and content-management system (CMS). Digitized learning materials in corporate training reduce the cost and increase the efficiency of digital processes.

The report states that the ineffective learning will impact the market growth. With the steady digitization of learning materials, training approaches must be effective and updated. Instructors must update their content to reflect the newest trends and ever-changing needs of the employers to provide continuous and undisrupted training.

