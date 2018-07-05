The "Automated Material Handling Equipment Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the automated material handling equipment market in Europe to generate a revenue of close to $8,000 million by 2022.

The AMHE system reduces the human intervention in various tasks in the material handling processes. Some of these processes include eliminating check-in, check-out, sorting, storage, and retrieval of products.

One trend in the market is increase in automation of material handling. Adoption of AMHE is expected to automate about 20%-25% of the material handling processes in factories and warehouses. Increased adoption of AMHE can be attributed to operational factors like cost efficiency, labor safety, increase in labor costs, and hazardous work environment.

One driver in the market is increase in production capacities. The main driver for the AMHE market is the growth in the volumes of production, as it leads to a need for the firms to handle large capacities of products or materials.

The report states that one challenge in the market is high set up and maintenance costs. The initial set up cost of AMHE does not only include the price of the product, but also the cost of setting up the equipment and restructuring the flow of the warehouse space such that the product can be well integrated into the workflow.

