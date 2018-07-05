The "Eastern Europe Core Materials Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Eastern Europe core materials market is expected to reach USD 163,540.70 Thousand by 2025, from USD 97,105.99 Thousand in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on type, the market is segmented into three notable segments; foam, honeycomb and balsa. Foam is sub segmented into PVC foam, PET foam, Polyurethane foam, SAN co-polymer foam, PMMA foam and polystyrene foam. Others are type foam are Polymethacrylimide (PMI) and Polyetherimide (PEI). Honeycomb is sub segmented into nomex honeycomb or aramid, aluminum honeycomb, thermoplastic honeycomb, wood and others. Balsa is sub segmented into monolayer and multilayer balsa. In 2018, foam outsourcing services segment is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.

On the basis of end user, market is segmented into aerospace, transportation, construction, wind energy, marine, consumer goods and others. In 2018, aerospace segment is likely to dominate the market and is also valued to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.

Companies Mentioned

Diab International AB

Gurit

Armacell

The Gill Corporation

Vita Polymers

Poland Sp. z o.o.

BorsodChem

SONAROL SP.J.

Corint Group

Bestem Sp. z o.o.

BASF SE

Allnex

SABIC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Eastern Europe Core Materials Market, By Type

7 Eastern Europe Core Materials Market, By End User

8 Eastern Europe Core Materials Market, By Geography

9 Eastern Europe Core Materials Market, Company Landscape

10 Company Profile

11 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bsx7jd/eastern_europe?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005329/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Composites