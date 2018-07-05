sprite-preloader
WKN: 677102 ISIN: BMG9456A1009 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.07.2018 | 16:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Golar LNG: 2018 Annual General Meeting

Golar LNG Limited advises that its 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 26, 2018. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 1, 2018. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 5, 2018




