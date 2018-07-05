Golar LNG: 2018 Annual General Meeting

Golar LNG Limited advises that its 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 26, 2018. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 1, 2018. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 5, 2018





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Golar LNG via Globenewswire

