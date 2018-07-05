Golar LNG Partners L.P.: 2018 Annual General Meeting

Golar LNG Partners LP advises that its 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 26, 2018. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 1, 2018. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting. Golar LNG Partners LP Hamilton, Bermuda July 5, 2018 This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Golar LNG Partners L.P. via Globenewswire

