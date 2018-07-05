Expanded office space has capacity to nearly double the current team to 500 people

Office includes a range of innovative features to promote employee wellbeing, including a tech-free "hideaway", a mothers' room and a music room

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD joined Zendesk CEO Mikkel Svane and Zendesk's Dublin team to officially open the new Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters at 55 Charlemont Place in Dublin today. More than 290 employees now occupy over 58,000 square feet of Grade A office space after an investment of $10 million by Zendesk, representing the company's largest investment in property outside of the U.S.

The Dublin office is a regional hub for product development and plays a central role in Zendesk's global business strategy. In addition to sales and operational functions, the Dublin team spearheads Zendesk Talk and mobile products, overseeing the launch of Talk Enterprise last year, which is a core component of Zendesk's comprehensive set of products specifically designed to help large companies meet changing consumer expectations.

After hiring more than 120 new staff in the past twelve months, Zendesk's Dublin office continues to expand with the capacity to grow to over 500 people by 2020. Zendesk is focused on hiring at all levels across the organization, including engineering, design, sales, and people operations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD said: "Zendesk's new EMEA HQ is another strong endorsement of Ireland as the tech capital of Europe. Since establishing a presence in Dublin in 2012 with just two engineers, Zendesk has quickly become one of the fastest growing technology companies in the region providing highly-skilled employment for hundreds of people, with capacity for ongoing expansion. The company's decision to choose Dublin as its home reaffirms the quality of talent available and our attractiveness as a destination for investment. It is also the latest example of how the Government is fulfilling our ambition to establish Ireland as a global leader for the tech sector."

Mikkel Svane, Zendesk chairman, founder and CEO said: "Zendesk's products are helping companies create the kinds of customer experiences that people expect today, and our team in Dublin plays a key role in making this possible. We are honoured that An Taoiseach is able to join us to celebrate the growth of our European hub. As more technology companies and entrepreneurs call Dublin home, we're proud to be a part of a community that fosters innovation, growth and a focus on the most important part of any business the customer."

Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland said: "Zendesk first established its EMEA HQ in Dublin in 2012 and since then the company has embedded itself in the Dublin tech community by providing excellent employment opportunities and by participating in many charitable pursuits. I wish the company continued success and the support of IDA Ireland."

Zendesk's new EMEA headquarters also reflects the business' commitment to promoting employee wellbeing in the workplace through a number of unique features, including a wellness zone with a yoga studio, a mothers' room, a tech-free "hideaway" and plenty of green outdoor space. Located on the banks of Dublin's Grand Canal, the building sets the new visual standard for its other offices around the globe.

In addition to expanding its business activities in Dublin, Zendesk is committed to enhancing its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. Modelled after Zendesk's CSR program in San Francisco, the Dublin community commitments focus on organizations that promote workforce development and technical literacy as well as diversity and inclusion, and being an integral part of the neighbourhoods where employees work and live. This year, Zendesk is partnering with the Dublin Gay Men's Chorus as well as launching a new program with Teen-Turn to provide internship opportunities for young women.

In 2017, the Zendesk Neighbour Foundation gave approximately €140,000 ($155,000) in grants in Ireland, with key beneficiaries including The Simon Community, Temple Street Children's Hospital and iWish, a grassroots initiative to inspire young women to pursue careers in STEM.

Zendesk has five other offices in Europe: a large sales, marketing, and customer support team in London, regional offices in Berlin and Paris; as well as engineering hubs with sales and support teams in Copenhagen and Montpellier.

About Zendesk

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Zendesk's powerful and flexible customer service and engagement platform scales to meet the needs of any business, from startups and small businesses to growth companies and enterprises. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in more than 30 languages. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zendesk operates worldwide with 15 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005250/en/

Contacts:

Zendesk

Roopa Ramaiya, +44 7974 027 634

or

Edelman for Zendesk

Piaras Kelly, +353 (0)1 6789333

M: +353 (0)86 8131691