The "Europe Enterprise Performance Management Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Enterprise Performance Management Market is expected to witness market growth of 12% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) is a process designed for companies, government entities, and nonprofits to strategically link their strategies to their plans and work towards efficient execution. The effective implementation of EPM also requires periodic revisiting as it necessary to check the progress of the organization and ensure the teams are aligned to the common goal. EPM allows periodic reporting and reviewing of results by internal stakeholders (i.e., the management team) and external stakeholders (i.e., board of directors, investors). Organizations prefer various timeframes to conduct the review; for example, in retail or CPG manufacturing reviews are conducted weekly. The EPM process is even run daily in fast-paced industries, such as financial services and transportation.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Based on Business Function, the market is segmented into Finance, Marketing, Operations, and Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, and Others. Based on countries, the Enterprise Performance Management market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

IBM Corporation

Infor, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Adaptive Insights Inc.

Anaplan, Inc.

BOARD International S.A.

Host Analytics Inc.

CCH Tagetik

Workiva, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Enterprise Performance Management Market

Chapter 4. Europe Enterprise Performance Management Market by Business Function

Chapter 5. Europe Enterprise Performance Management Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 6. Europe Enterprise Performance Management Market by Vertical

Chapter 7. Europe Enterprise Performance Management Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

