Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry launches plastic substitution global consultancy

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 5 July 2018 at 17:00 (CET)

Pöyry has announced the launch of a new global consultancy service, which will give companies all the information they need to switch from petroleum-based plastics to more sustainable products.

Pöyry has developed the 'Pöyry Plastics Substitution Book' - a methodology and knowledge base of petroleum-based plastics, biobased plastics, recycled plastics and fibre-based solutions - and the properties that are necessary and useful for the various main end uses today in industrial and daily life. This makes it possible to map the best candidates to replace fossil-based plastics.

Using the methodology and knowledge base, Pöyry's consultants can advise clients on how their existing plastics can be substituted. This database will allow all companies across all sectors - industry, manufacturing, consumer goods, agriculture - to deep dive into their plastic use, and advise how they can become more sustainable. Pöyry are already working with some Fortune 500 companies advising them on substituting petroleum-based plastic with bio-based, bio-degradable solutions.

The single largest end use for plastics is polyethylene used in packaging, with around 42 million tonnes being used every year. If this could all be substituted for paper products, it would avoid approximately 250 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, equivalent to 61.9 coal-fired power plants or 53,533,191 passenger vehicles driven for one year .

Project leader Petri Vasara, Pöyry's VP and head of new concepts and bioproducts, said: "As companies come under increasing pressure to play their part in ending the "plastic ocean", Pöyry has launched a service that gives companies and authorities information they need to switch from petroleum-based plastics to more sustainable products.

"Our new global consultancy offering allows Pöyry to identify sustainable alternatives to plastic use across an entire company, with minimal disruption to its business.

The 'Pöyry Plastics Substitution Book' is a complete approach, database and analysis tools, providing real solutions to our over-reliance on petroleum-based plastics."

More information:

Petri Vasara

VP, new concepts and bioproducts, Pöyry Plc

petri.vasara@poyry.com

Tel: +358 10 33 22611

Rebecca Bleasdale

Director of Communications, Pöyry Plc

rebecca.bleasdale@poyry.com

+41 78643 2613

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com

