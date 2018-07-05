The "Europe Data Exfiltration Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Data Exfiltration Protection Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

The adoption of data exfiltration solutions is expected to help the organizations in effectively managing and securing their critical information from hackers. Data exfiltration solutions can protect sensitive data, applications, and is expected to be in-line with stringent regulatory frameworks. The increasing online malware attacks, abuse of internet, and advanced levels of data breach activates have compelled the organizations to deploy data exfiltration solutions.

Based on the component type, the Data Exfiltration Protection market is segmented into Solution and Services. The Solution Type includes Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Encryption Firewall, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, User Activity Monitoring Data Loss Prevention, and Others. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Government, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Travel Hospitality, and Others. Based on countries, the Data Exfiltration Protection market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

McAfee LLC

Fortinet Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Sophos, Plc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Raytheon (Forcepoint LLC)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Data Exfiltration Protection Market

Chapter 4. Europe Data Exfiltration Protection Market by Organization Size

Chapter 5. Europe Data Exfiltration Protection Market by Vertical

Chapter 6. Europe Data Exfiltration Protection Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l5vq4t/europe_data?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005355/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: IT Security, Data Storage and Management