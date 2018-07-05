With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on July 5, 2018 it has received announcement from AS "Rigas Elektromašinbuves Rupnica" shareholder, mandatory takeover bid announcer Measurestep Enterprises Limited about takeover bid results. Measurestep Enterprises Limited after the mandatory takeover bid will own 5 720 079 shares or 98.64%. Full announcement in Latvian attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=685055