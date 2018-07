In conjunction with the revised technical standards of the EMIR regulation communicated in IT-Notice Oct 19 - 2017, the EMIR Trades report (NEMIR) was replaced with a new version (NEMIRV3). The old version (NEMIR) will be decommissioned as of September 30th, 2018. For further information, please contact: Clearing Operations +46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=685053