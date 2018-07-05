Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple Propel the Life Sciences Industry with Strategic Partnerships

Data monetization, direct-to-consumer and eCommerce business models will create growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Life Sciences Industry Outlook, 2018, finds that healthcare digitization and consumerization, the explosion of patient data, and the emergence of value-based reimbursement models, are propelling the life sciences industry towards the $1.5 trillion milestone. The convergence of biopharmaceuticals, drug delivery devices, and companion diagnostics -enabled by digital connectivity- is driving regulatory and commercial changes in many exciting ways for the industry.

"The scope for synergies among disciplines is attracting big tech companies such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple (GAFA) to the life sciences industry," said Unmesh Lal, Program Manager, Transformational Health. "The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based solutions for drug discovery and clinical trial workflow is improving the overall efficiency of production. Additionally, pathology and research laboratories are increasingly adopting health analytics solutions to track the test utilization and efficiently tackle reimbursement issues."

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/2ii

In 2018, innovations and new business models spun around data monetization as a result of value-based medicine; a connected ecosystem will be the most talked about areas. Incorporation of advanced technologies will drive the delivery of precision healthcare, raising the following growth opportunities:

AI and cloud deployment in pharma research and development (R&D): Drug discovery and clinical development IT solutions spending to exceed $10 billion in 2018;

Drug discovery and clinical development IT solutions spending to exceed in 2018; Convergence of molecular diagnostics and big data analytics: Disruptive startups with oncology diagnostics portfolio will see high rewards from their investments;

Disruptive startups with oncology diagnostics portfolio will see high rewards from their investments; Smart genomics: Research labs jump-start spending on cloud, NGS and big data analytics solutions;

Research labs jump-start spending on cloud, NGS and big data analytics solutions; Biopharma partnerships with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) and contract research organizations (CRO): Outsourcing of bio-analytical and current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) services is expected to reach $8.5 billion in 2018;

Outsourcing of bio-analytical and current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) services is expected to reach in 2018; Liquid biopsy and companion diagnostics: Roughly $500 million in venture capital funding is expected to flood the liquid biopsy space as companion diagnostic-based liquid biopsy tests gain approval from the regulatory authority; and

Roughly in venture capital funding is expected to flood the liquid biopsy space as companion diagnostic-based liquid biopsy tests gain approval from the regulatory authority; and Biotech expansion into CAR-T and gene therapies: Favorable tax reforms and competition for new assets could lead to higher valuations and product deal amounts.

"While the cell and gene therapy segments have shown potential, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies continue to invest in the promising segments of oncology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and immunology. These segments not only have high unmet needs but also have high acceptability across regions," noted Lal. "Overall personalization, decentralization, collaboration, and prevention are amplifying precision health, thereby shaping the future business models and the workforce of life sciences companies."

Global Life Sciences Industry Outlook, 2018 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Life Sciences Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Life Sciences Industry Outlook, 2018

MDB0-48

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications

T: +1 210 348 10 12

T: +54 11 4778 3540

E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com