

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of refugees resettled in the United States has fallen below the total intake by the rest of the world for the first time in 38 years, data shows.



This is a huge turn around from the immigrant-friendly attitude of the U.S. governments, which have historically led the world in refugee resettlement. Since 1980, the U.S. has taken in 3 million of the more than 4 million refugees resettled worldwide.



But in 2017, the U.S. resettled only 33,000 refugees, the country's lowest total since the years following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. This represents the first time since the adoption of the 1980 U.S. Refugee Act that the U.S. resettled fewer refugees than the rest of the world.



Notably, it is a steep drop from 2016, when the US Government resettled about 97,000 people seeking asylum.



These details have been revealed by Pew Research Center, which published a report after analyzing latest data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



U.S. refugee resettlement process is progressing in a slow pace to remain at historically low levels in 2018, PEW says. The Trump administration lowered the refugee ceiling for fiscal 2018 to 45,000 refugees - the lowest cap since the Refugee Act was adopted by Congress. The U.S. has admitted more than 16,000 refugees with about three months remaining in the current fiscal year, according to U.S. State Department data.



The report also notes that the number of Muslim refugees admitted to the U.S. has dropped more than other religious groups.



Non-U.S. countries resettled more than twice as many refugees as the U.S. in 2017 - 69,000 - even though refugee resettlement in these nations was down from 92,000 in the previous year.



Despite a sharp single-year decline in refugee resettlement, the U.S. still leads the world having resettled more refugees (33,000) than any other country, the Washington-based fact tank says. Following the U.S. were Canada (27,000), Australia (15,000) and the United Kingdom (6,000). Sweden, Germany, Norway and France each resettled about 3,000 refugees.



The decline in refugee resettlement comes as the global refugee population increased by 2.75 million, and reached a record 19.9 million in 2017, according to UNHCR.



More than half (56%) of refugees resettled worldwide were citizens of countries in the Middle East-North Africa region, mostly from Syria.



