Piano Continues Strong European Momentum in 2018 with New Client Wins and Office Location

AMSTERDAM, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano, the leading content monetization and audience intelligence technology company, continues its growth and momentum in Q2 - announcing significant wins with Swiss media group Ringier Axel Springer and French newspaper clients Le Parisien and Les Echos choosing the Piano platform. Piano Europe has seen significant year-over-year growth, increasing first half revenue from new business by 278% since 2017.

These new client wins follow a string of exciting developments for Piano. In June, Piano announced the opening of its newest European office. Located in the heart of Amsterdam's canal belt, Piano Amsterdam sits among some of Europe's leading media, digital, creative and software startups and will serve as Piano's primary European sales and marketing hub.

"We are very excited about the opening of our Amsterdam location and the ongoing growth and investment in the European market," said Bas Nawijn, SVP of Sales for Piano Amsterdam. "We have hired new sales, marketing and client service colleagues to help support these efforts and look forward to continued growth and success."

The team also welcomed new mid-market sales manager, Paul Jackson, to support the development of Piano's growing portfolio of European accounts. Jackson comes with a wealth of industry experience and has worked with leading media companies such as Newscorp Australia and Sinnott Brothers.

Piano is the digital content monetization and audience intelligence platform for the world's largest and most sophisticated media companies. The company's award-winning, high-performance enterprise platform includes a subscription commerce engine (Piano VX), a customer experience toolkit (Piano Composer), and a user management system (Piano ID) that serve as a comprehensive product suite for media businesses across digital platforms. Piano clients include NBC Universal, Business Insider, Bloomberg, AOL, Gatehouse, The Economist, Hearst, Bonnier, Digiday, The Postmedia Network, Condé Nast, Grupo Abril, and over 1,300 other media outlets.

