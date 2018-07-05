

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Cabins Crew United, the union of Ryanair's European Network will go on strike in Portugal, Italy, Spain and Belgium on July 25. The Union has been asking for an improvement in employee terms.



The Union members in Portugal, Belgium and Spain will be on strike for 48 hours, while cabin crew in Italy will strike for 24 hours.



The contracts for cabin crew are based on laws prevailing in Ireland and the unions are demanding that to be amended to suit the local laws. They have called on European Commission and other officials in each European country to enforce European Union employment and national imperative legislation.



Ryanair described the strike as 'unnecessary' and said the employment conditions are competitive. The management appealed to call off the strike.



