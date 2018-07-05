Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2018) - Backstageplay Inc. (NEX: BP.H) (the "Company") announced today that it has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier Company and effective on the open of trading on Monday July 9, 2018, the Company's listing will transfer from the NEX to the TSX Venture. The Company's tier classification will also change from NEX to a Tier 2 Technology Company. Also effective at the opening of trading on July 9th, the trading symbol for the Company will change from BP.H to BP.

"We believe that the inter-tier movement from the NEX to the TSX will give Backstageplay more visibility in the public markets and enhance its ability to more effectively create shareholder value," said Scott White, CEO. "Graduating to the TSX from the NEX was an important milestone for the Company."

The Company also announced that it continues to deepen its distribution channels within the music industry, having tabled and completed new sales partnerships and joint ventures. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has delivered three new license agreements to artist managers/agents in recent weeks and expects to complete those agreements in July 2018. Further details surrounding each new client will be announced on execution o the agreements by the relevant parties.

There is no material fact or material change related to the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

