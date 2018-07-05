REYKJAVIK, Iceland, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nox Medical, a leading sleep diagnostic medical device company and innovator has achieved another major milestone in its litigation with Natus Neurology. On June 5, 2018, Judge Richard G. Andrews of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware issued a permanent injunction against Natus and anyone acting in active concert or participation with it from making, using, selling or offering to sell the Natus XactTrace Single Use Pre-Sized RIP Belt that Natus admitted infringes Nox's patent in the United States. Natus is also prohibited from importing the infringing belt into the United States. A copy of the permanent injunction can be found at Nox Medical's website (https://noxmedical.com/about/news-press/article/nox-medical-obtains-permanent-injunction-against-natus/)

Also on June 5, 2018, Nox Medical filed a motion asking Judge Andrews to treble the damages awarded by the jury and to require Natus to pay Nox Medical's attorneys' fees. If granted, these motions will significantly increase the amount Natus will have to pay Nox. Briefing is scheduled to be completed in July, 2018.

"One of our goals when we began this litigation was to obtain a permanent injunction against Natus, and now we have achieved that goal," said Petur Mar Halldorsson, CEO of Nox Medical. "We have always believed in the value of our innovations and that the legal system would protect our intellectual property, and the permanent injunction confirms our belief in our technology and the patents that cover it," continued Petur.

About Nox Medical

Nox Medical is an award-winning company in the field of sleep diagnostic medical devices. Its solutions help medical professionals diagnose and treat people with sleep disorders. Nox Medical is a global leader with more than 30 distributors all over the world. The Nox Medical team is committed to advancing sleep diagnostics through continued investment in research and development.

