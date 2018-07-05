Funding through the Eurostars European Programme, led in France byBpifrance

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) (Paris:OSE) today announces that the Company received a grant through the Eurostars European Programme to fund a project entitled: "Treatment Response Monitoring for Cancer Immunotherapies Using Immune Repertoire Analysis" (Immunomonitor). The project, to be conducted by a European consortium of five partners, will clinically validate and analyse a platform of immune repertoire sequencing-data (T-cell receptors) with the goal of generating an immune fingerprint specific to Tedopi.

"We warmly thank Bpifrance for supporting us with this European grant and are pleased to collaborate with such a respected group of partners," said Alexis Peyroles, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics. "We look forward to validating an immune algorithm specific to Tedopi and establishing precision medicine targeting for our product."

The €435,000 grant will support translational research, which will be conducted in conjunction with the Phase 2 clinical trial for Tedopi in pancreatic cancer, combined with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor. Researchers will use bioinformatic algorithms of T-cell receptors to generate an immune fingerprint specific to Tedopi. The Phase 2 study, sponsored by the oncology cooperative group GERCOR as part of PRODIGE intergroup, is expected to initiate later in 2018.

The European consortium of the five collaborating partners includes: Enpicom (Netherlands), a bioinformatics company; Biomax Informatics (Germany), a bioinformatics company; Ultimovacs (Norwegian), a pharma company developing T immunotherapies specific to cancer (specifically hTERT peptides); the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (Germany); and OSE Immunotherapeutics (France). The consortium is being led by Enpicom.

ABOUT EUROSTARS

Eurostars is a joint programme between EUREKA and the European Commission, co-funded from the national budgets of 36 Eurostars participating states and partner countries and by the European Union through Horizon 2020. Between 2014 and 2020, its public budget totaled €1.14 billion. Eurostars, which is led by Bpifrance, is dedicated to supporting international innovative projects, and supporting the development of rapidly marketable innovative products, processes and services, that help improve the daily lives of people around the world.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and regulation in the fields of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Neoepitopes innovation (Tedopi) is today in Phase 3 in advanced lung cancers (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitors failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1). A global license and collaboration agreement was signed in April 2018 with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop checkpoint inhibitor OSE-172 (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody), for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. An option to license was exercised in July 2016 by Janssen Biotech to continue clinical development of FR104 (an anti CD28 mAb) in auto-immune diseases after positive phase 1 results. A 2-step license option was signed in 2016 with Servier Laboratories to develop OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) to develop the product up to the completion of a phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel disease and Sjogren's syndrome. The company has several scientific and technological platforms: neoepitopes, agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its first-in-class clinical portfolio offers a diversified risk profile.

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "target", "plan", or "estimate", their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.

Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 26 April 2018, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2017, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website.

Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005152/en/

Contacts:

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sylvie Détry? +33 143 297 857

Sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com

or

French Media: FP2COM

Florence Portejoie, +33 607 768 283

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

or

U.S. Media:

LifeSci Public Relations

Darren Opland, Ph.D., +1 646 627-8387

Darren@lifescipublicrelations.com

or

U.S. and European Investors

Chris Maggos, +41 79 367 6254

chris@lifesciadvisors.com