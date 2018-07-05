Regulatory News:

At a time when companies are prioritising their "digital transformation" in the interests of cost reduction, and improving performance by optimising their processes, marketing, human resources management and customer relationships, Prodware Spain (Paris:ALPRO) has been chosen by Microsoft as its "Partner of the Year."

Prodware Spain was chosen from among Microsoft's key partners for its level of expertise and innovation, as well as its ability to implement solutions based on Microsoft technologies.

"Our 320 staff, who hold more than 300 Microsoft certifications between them, are passionate about serving our customers day to day. They fully understand not just our customers' requirements for new technology solutions, but also the issues they face. We speak the same language as our customers' managers and heads of IT, and that makes a difference," says José Maria Sanchez, Country Manager for Prodware Spain. "We're very proud of this recognition, which strengthens our daily commitment to Microsoft and speaks of our extremely close partnership with all its teams," Sanchez adds.

"Prodware's expertise in Information Systems dates back nearly 30 years, along with its more recent mastery of new digital-related technologies, allows the group to offer relevant solutions which are a source of differentiation for our customers, and help to improve their performance," adds Alain Conrard, Prodware Group's CEO.

"This recognition bolsters our strategy of developing Innovative Solutions, including Prodware Innovation Center, based in Tel Aviv. Prodware Innovation Center is now home to more than 12 start-ups which design solutions for the entire Prodware group, using the most relevant technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, the IOT and the Blockchain," adds Conrard.

The Awards are made in a variety of categories to partners chosen from among 2,600 candidates in 115 countries, and will be presented at Microsoft's Partner of the Year event in Las Vegas from July 15th to 19th. Nearly 18,000 people from over 140 countries will attend.

About Prodware

Prodware (www.prodware.fr) is an international group specialising in integration, publishing and hosting industry and business line IT solutions. The group offers its technological expertise and knowledge of new technologies and business lines to support clients in their digital transformation.

With its partnerships with Microsoft and Sage in particular, Prodware is one of the only groups able to support companies in all their information system needs, both in France and internationally.

The Prodware group has nearly 1,300 employees across 15 countries and 4 continents. It generated revenues of €167.7 million in 2017.

Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI (innovation funds) and SME PEA (equity savings plan).

EURONEXT GROWTH (formerly ALTERNEXT)

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 IT services

Prodware is FCPI eligible A responsible company, Prodware is a member of the Global Compact.

