SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) announces that, further to the partnership between NATIXIS and ODDO BHF, SEB S.A.'s liquidity contract entrusted to NATIXIS has been transferred to ODDO BHF on July 2nd, 2018.

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by SEB SA (Paris: SK) to NATIXIS, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at June 30th, 2018

8 225 SEB shares

3 043 039.44

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at December 29th, 2017:

5 922 SEB shares

3 333 283.95

For information, the following assets appeared at the implementation of the contract, at September 1st, 2013

16 034 SEB shares

2 009 250

Further to the agreement signed on June 27th, 2018, for a one year period and with automatic renewal, SEB S.A. entrusted the execution of the liquidity contract and market surveillance on ordinary shares to ODDO BHF and NATIXIS, in compliance with AMAFI Code of Ethics of March 8th, 2011 approved by The French Financial Market Authority on March 21th, 2011.

For the execution of the liquidity contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

8 225 SEB shares

3 043 039.44

