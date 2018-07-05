For the first time ever, WHOOP and Craddock team up to give fans access to his Recovery, Strain and Sleep data as he competes in France this July

WHOOP, the human performance company, is giving fans and fitness enthusiasts an unprecedented look into what it really takes for professional athletes to perform at the highest levels of competition.

WHOOP and Lawson Craddock, an American pro cyclist on the World Tour, are partnering as he competes in France from July 7th - July 29th, enabling the public to monitor Craddock's data in real-time as he competes on the global stage. Throughout the three-week race, widely regarded as one of the most grueling athletic competitions on the planet, Craddock, an avid-WHOOP member, will be wearing his WHOOP Strap 2.0, which analyzes Recovery, Strain and Sleep to enable users to perform at their highest potential.

"Over the last year, WHOOP has been an incredible tool that I've used to help overcome a tumultuous 2017 season," says Craddock. "I've been able to track vital data such as HRV and sleep to train smarter and more efficiently. This has helped me climb out of a serious hole of overtraining and allowed me to get back to being competitive at the top level of cycling. I'm very excited to share my data on one of the world's biggest sporting stages to help demonstrate what healthy training can do for you."

During each stage of the race, WHOOP.com will feature a summary report at the end of the day including the following data from Craddock:

Recovery, Strain and Sleep

Max Average Heart Rate

Calories burned

Heart Rate Variability

Resting Heart Rate

Distance raced

WHOOP Members will be able to access Craddock's data in real time on the WHOOP app by joining Craddock's WHOOP team, an opportunity exclusively available to Members. WHOOP teams are a feature within the WHOOP app where Members with similar profiles, interests, or athletic abilities can compare their data with each other's to further optimize their performance.

"WHOOP believes that understanding your body allows you to perform at your highest level," says Will Ahmed, Founder CEO of WHOOP, "and we've worked with top athletes and teams around the world to help them do so. However, it's difficult for the average consumer to understand what it really takes for a professional athlete to be at their best day in and day out. That is, until now. With this glimpse inside Lawson Craddock's WHOOP data while he competes this July, consumers will be able to fully understand the strength, effort and determination needed to undertake a race of this kind. We're thrilled to work with Lawson Craddock, and look forward to continuing to work with high-performance individuals to unlock their potential."

Backed by the likes of the Durant Company, Twitter founder CEO Jack Dorsey, and the Commissioner Emeritus of the NBA, WHOOP is used by the most high-performing individuals on the planet, ranging from professional athletes to Fortune 500 CEOs, recreational marathoners to functional fitness enthusiasts. The WHOOP Strap 2.0 collects 5 variables 100x/second to provide the most granular and accurate data on the human body. It offers analytics across Recovery, Strain and Sleep, accessed via a mobile or web app, to optimize performance 24/7. The WHOOP Membership, which launched in May 2018, costs $30/month with a 6-month minimum commitment to begin.

To become a WHOOP member, visit www.whoop.com/membership. Or to follow Craddock's data as he races, click here to view the WHOOP.com end of day summaries.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, transforms how athletes understand their bodies and unlocks their inner potential. Designed for the 24-hour performance lifestyle, WHOOP has built a system across hardware, analytics and community used by the most elite athletes in the world to positively change behavior through actionable recommendations. The WHOOP Strap 2.0 provides teams and individuals with a continuous and personalized understanding of Recovery, Strain and Sleep. Studies demonstrate WHOOP can reduce injuries, prevent overtraining, and improve performance. Join the best athletes in the world and learn more by visiting www.whoop.com.

