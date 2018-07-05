THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS PRESENTS NEW DATE ON THE STIMULATING EFFECT OF ITS DRUG CANDIDATE THN102

11th Federation of European Neuroscience Societies (FENS) Forum

from 7 to 11 July in Berlin

Lyon, 5 July 2018 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells will announce the results of a study on the involvement of the histaminergic system in the stimulating effect of its drug candidate THN102 at the 11th FENS Forum, from 7 to 11 July in Berlin.

Carried out in partnership with the Centre de Recherche en Neurosciences in Lyon, the Montpellier university hospital and the Collège de France, the research aimed to study the activity of the THN102 combination using a preclinical model deficient in histamine production. The research demonstrates that the histaminergic system is involved in the stimulating effect of THN102. Histamine is a neurotransmitter known for its significant involvement in the regulation of waking and sleeping states.

"These results, carried out with the leading teams in the field of sleep arousal disorders, provide new evidence concerning the manner in which modafinil's stimulating effect is enhanced by flecainide and, in particular, about the neurotransmission pathways involved. This research confirms the importance of our glial connexin modulators in strengthening the activity of various neuronal pathways," says Mathieu Charvériat, Chief Scientific Officer at Theranexus

ABOUT THN102

THN102 (modafinil/flecainide combination) for the treatment of wakefulness impairments in narcolepsy and Parkinson's disease is the most advanced drug candidate developed by Theranexus. Having demonstrated its superior performance compared with the standard treatment in healthy volunteers, it is currently in phase II in narcolepsy, an orphan disease affecting approximately 300,000 patients in Europe and the United States and representing a market valued at $2 billion. At the same time, THN102 will begin another phase II clinical trial on excessive daytime sleepiness in Parkinson's disease, the second-most common neurodegenerative disease. Excessive daytime sleepiness is a debilitating symptom, closely associated with impairment of attention and cognition in the disease. There is currently no authorised treatment for the management of this symptom, which affects 30% of patients with Parkinson's disease. These two phase II trials represent an opportunity for strong value creation by 2019 to be materialised through an industrial partnership.

ABOUT THERANEXUS

Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as "glial cells") in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at: www.theranexus.com

