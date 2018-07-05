WAVESTONE: Shareholders' Annual General Meeting documents available (in French)

Wavestone would like to inform its shareholders that the information related to the Annual General Meeting to take place on July 26, 2018 at 9:00 am at Pavillon Gabriel - 5, Avenue Gabriel, 75008 Paris - is now available. It can be found (in French) under the Investors > Annual general meetings section of the Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com).

The documents contain:

the Meeting notice;

the Management Board Report to the 07/26/18 Annual General Meeting;

the Consolidated financial statements and Company financial statements at 03/31/18;

the Report on corporate governance.

The documents required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters: Tour Franklin, 100-101 terrasse Boieldieu, 92042 Paris La Defense Cedex.

They can also be requested from Caceis Corporate Trust, Service "Assemblées Générales Centralisées" - 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex 09.

Notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on June 15, 2018 in the "BALO".

About Wavestone

In a world where understanding transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's ambition is to provide its clients with advice that is unique in the market, enlightening and guiding them in their most strategic decisions.

Wavestone draws on some 2,800 employees in eight countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris, and is eligible for the PEA-PME (a French investment instrument that encourages individuals to invest in smaller and intermediate-sized firms). Wavestone is recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Sarah LAMIGEON

Communications Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Financial news

Mathieu OMNES

Analyst & investor relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas BOUCHEZ

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

