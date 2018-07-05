sprite-preloader
WAVESTONE: Half-year liquidity contract report

On June 30, 2018 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 446 Wavestone shares
  • € 1,419,880.81 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract the means were the following:

  • 7,074 Wavestone shares
  • € 94,000.00 (addition of € 187,415.00 on 04/13/07 and of € 100,000.00 on 09/12/12)

About Wavestone

In a world where understanding transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's ambition is to provide its clients with advice that is unique in the market, enlightening and guiding them in their most strategic decisions.

Wavestone draws on some 2,800 employees in eight countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris, and is eligible for the PEA-PME (a French investment instrument that encourages individuals to invest in smaller and intermediate-sized firms). Wavestone is recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54083-cp-bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2018 Actusnews Wire