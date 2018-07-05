

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session in the green. Traders were encouraged by the stronger than expected German factory orders data and easing trade concerns.



Automakers were among the top performing stocks amid reports that the Trump administration might suspend threats to impose tariffs on cars imported from the European Union if the block lifted duties on U.S. cars.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.41 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.84 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.31 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.19 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.86 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.40 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.12 percent.



In Frankfurt, Daimler advanced 3.80 percent, BMW gained 3.60 percent and Volkswagen added 3.69 percent.



In Paris, Renault climbed 2.90 percent and Peugeot rose 3.54 percent.



Sodexo advanced 8.69 percent. The food services and facilities management group has maintained its full-year goals after posting Q3 sales that topped forecasts.



In London, fashion retailer SuperDry soared 6.59 percent after announcing a special dividend.



Primark-owner Associated British Foods sank 4.16 percent after it released a trading update for the 40 weeks to 23 June 2018.



Ryanair Holdings dropped 2.44 percent after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into marketing agreements with regional and local authorities in France.



Insurance group Assicurazioni Generali climbed 1.86percent in Milan after it entered into an agreement with Generali Deutschland to sell the 89.9 percent stake in Generali Leben to Viridium Gruppe.



Germany's factory orders expanded for the first time in five months in May, largely on robust domestic demand. Factory orders grew 2.6 percent month-on-month in May, in contrast to a revised 1.6 percent drop in April, data from Destatis showed Thursday. Orders were expected to climb moderately by 1.1 percent.



Germany's construction sector growth remained robust in June, despite easing from the previous month, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 53.0 in June from 53.9 in May. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday. ADP said private sector employment climbed by 177,000 jobs in June after jumping by an upwardly revised 189,000 jobs in May.



Economists had expected employment to rise by about 190,000 jobs compared to the addition of 178,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 30th.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 231,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 228,000. The modest increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected jobless claims to edge down to 225,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday showed growth in activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly accelerated in the month of June.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index rose to 59.1 in June after climbing to 58.6 in May, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edged down to 58.3.



