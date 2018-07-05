

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market climbed in early trade Thursday and advanced further around midday. Profit taking set in during the last few hours of trade, but the market managed to cling to a small increase.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.12 percent Thursday and finished at 8,674.04. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.33 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.17 percent.



The lackluster performance of the index heavyweights weighed on the overall market Thursday. Novartis and Roche weakened by 0.2 percent each, while Nestle finished the day unchanged.



Bank stocks were among the best performers Thursday. Credit Suisse and Julius Baer climbed 1 percent each and UBS gained 0.8 percent.



Zurich Insurance increased 0.8 percent, Swiss Life rose 0.6 percent and Swiss Re added 0.2 percent.



Givaudan advanced 0.9 percent and Lonza gained 0.8 percent.



