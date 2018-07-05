Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Realm Therapeutics plc ("Realm") as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") programme. Realm's American Depositary Shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RLM." Each ADS represents 25 ordinary shares of Realm. Realm's underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on the London Stock Exchange AIM market under the symbol "RLM".

"Citi is delighted to be appointed by Realm as depositary bank for its Nasdaq listed ADR programme," said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi. "We are confident that we will be able to assist Realm in expanding their investor outreach through the support of our Investor Relations Advisory team and our unparalleled equity distribution network."

