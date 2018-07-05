Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 28, 2018 to July 4, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 28.06.2018 471,408 52.3455 24,676,087 XPAR 28.06.2018 149,322 52.3865 7,822,457 CHIX 28.06.2018 71,104 52.3841 3,724,719 TRQX 28.06.2018 83,893 52.3448 4,391,362 BATE 29.06.2018 357,115 52.5400 18,762,822 XPAR 29.06.2018 148,466 52.5265 7,798,399 CHIX 29.06.2018 60,146 52.5193 3,158,826 TRQX 29.06.2018 50,420 52.5107 2,647,589 BATE 02.07.2018 503,080 52.0639 26,192,307 XPAR 02.07.2018 145,005 51.9754 7,536,693 CHIX 02.07.2018 64,320 52.0227 3,346,100 TRQX 02.07.2018 108,962 52.1433 5,681,638 BATE 03.07.2018 412,682 52.7214 21,757,173 XPAR 03.07.2018 146,438 52.7635 7,726,581 CHIX 03.07.2018 68,270 52.7179 3,599,051 TRQX 03.07.2018 51,567 52.7271 2,718,978 BATE 04.07.2018 333,326 53.0272 17,675,344 XPAR 04.07.2018 145,368 53.0740 7,715,261 CHIX 04.07.2018 68,682 53.1508 3,650,503 TRQX 04.07.2018 77,467 53.0437 4,109,136 BATE Total 3,517,041 52.5132 184,691,029

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005418/en/

Contacts:

Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99

presse@total.com

@TotalPress

or

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962

ir@total.com