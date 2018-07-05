NATUREX: Half-Year summary of the liquidity contract

Half-Year summary of NATUREX's

liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Press release

Avignon, July 5, 2018

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to EXANE BNP PARIBAS regarding NATUREX shares, the following elements were in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2018, negotiation date:

4,637 NATUREX shares

634,164.00 euros

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2017, negotiation date:

4,899 NATUREX shares

604,069.00 euros

About Naturex

Naturex sources, manufactures and markets natural speciality ingredients for the food, health and cosmetic industries. As the Natural Maker, the company actively supports the global shift from synthetic to natural through an offer built on two main focus areas: My Natural Food and My Natural Selfcare. Naturex's portfolio includes colours, antioxidants, speciality fruits & vegetables, phytoactives, and numerous other plant-based natural ingredients, designed to create healthy, authentic and effective products.

The Group's strong commitment to quality, sustainability, continuous innovation process, and the talent of its people are at the heart of its success.

Headquartered in Avignon, France, Naturex has experienced steadily-increasing growth throughout the last 25 years. The Group employs 1,700 people worldwide and in 2017 had revenue of €404.9 million.

The Group is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: Euronext Next 150, Enternext CAC PEA-PME 150, CAC Small & Mid, CAC Small, Gaïa - Ticker: NRX - Reuters: NATU.PA - Bloomberg: NRX:FP - DR SYMBOL: NTUXY

NATUREX, From Nature to You

Contact investors / financial media

Carole Alexandre

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 90 23 78 28

c.alexandre@naturex.com

------------------------



Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54099-2018.07.05-half-year-summary-liquidity-contract_30-june-2018.pdf