

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chick-fil-A continues to be the America's most beloved fast-food chain, according to the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index's annual survey.



Chick-fil-A earned 87 points out of 100 points, beating chains such as Panera Bread, Papa John's and Pizza Hut. This is the third year in a row that Chick-fil-A has topped the charts in ACSI's survey.



'The chicken specialist dominates the rankings with the highest score across both restaurant categories, and its food quality continues to rate higher than the competition'



Chick-fil-A maintains a wide lead over chicken rival KFC, as the Yum! Brands chain slips 1% to 77.



Chick-fil-A's reliably impressive customer service scores have played a major role in the chain's explosive growth.



