The global household cleaning tools and supplies market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005452/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global household cleaning tools and supplies market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market's growth is premiumization through product innovation. Household cleaning tools and supplies are essential commodities for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. Cleaning households can be time-consuming, and most consumers look for products that can perform tasks in less time. In developed economies, end-users spend extra on high-performance premium products.

This market research report on the global household cleaning tools and supplies market 2018-2022provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the availability of smart cleaning tools as one of the key emerging trends in the global household cleaning tools and supplies market:

Global household cleaning tools and supplies market: Availability of smart cleaning tools

Manufacturers are introducing smart features in cleaning tools because of the growing popularity of smart homes. Smart trash bins are used in domestic applications. The high demand for sophisticated and smart household cleaning tools will have a positive impact on the growth of the global market in the coming years. Many consumers have been quick in adopting the latest technologies due to their hectic lifestyles.

"Smart connected trash bins increase convenience by providing end-users with a unique remote location operability option. By downloading the app on their mobile devices and connected their smart trash bins through Wi-Fi, consumers can find out the space availability in trash bins. A major vendor introduced a smart app that allows users to keep track of their trash bags and let them know when to empty the bags," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on retail goods and services.

Global household cleaning tools and supplies market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global household cleaning tools and supplies market into the following products (sourcing pads, scrubbers, and sponges, mops and brooms, cleaning brushes, wipes, gloves, and soap dispensers, buckets, and dustpans) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The sourcing pads, scrubbers, and sponges segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 26% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global household cleaning tools and supplies market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 36%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC is expected to project the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005452/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com