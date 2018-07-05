Regulatory News:

AMPLITUDE SURGICAL (Paris:AMPLI) announces that, following the long-term partnership between NATIXIS and ODDO BHF, the liquidity contract relating to its shares initially allocated to Natixis was transferred to ODDO BHF on July 2, 2018.

At the end of the liquidity contract allocated to Natixis relating to the shares of AMPLITUDE SURGICAL (FR0012789667) the following means appeared in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 75,320

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €89,951.89

In the report at 29 December 2017, the liquidity account stood as follows:

Number of shares: 62,331

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €133,983.29

By agreement from June 19, 2018 and for a period of one year, renewable by tacit renewal, AMPLITUDE SURGICAL allocated ODDO BHF and NATIXIS with the implementation of a liquidity and market supervision contract for ordinary shares, in accordance with the AMAFI Code of Ethics of March 8, 2011 approved by the AMF on March 21, 2011.

For the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources were allocated to ODDO BHF and assigned to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 75,320

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €89,951.89

Next financial press release: 2017-18 Full-Year Sales, Thursday July 26, 2018

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. Amplitude Surgical distributes its products in more than 30 countries. At June 30, 2016, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of almost 300 employees and recorded sales of over 80 million euros.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005470/en/

Contacts:

Amplitude Surgical

Philippe Garcia, +33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

CFO

philippe.garcia@amplitude-ortho.com

or

NewCap

Investor Relations

Marc Willaume, +33 (0)1 44 71 00 13

amplitude@newcap.eu

or

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau, +33 (0)1 44 71 98 55

amplitude@newcap.eu