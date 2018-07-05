The "Europe Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides insights into Type 2 Diabetes epidemiology, Type 2 Diabetes diagnosed patients, and Type 2 Diabetes treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Type 2 Diabetes market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Type 2 Diabetes prevalence, Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis rate, and Type 2 Diabetes treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.

Key Topics Covered

1. Type 2 Diabetes: Disease Definition

2. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow in Europe

3. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow in Germany

4. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow in France

5. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow in Spain

6. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow in Italy

7. Type 2 Diabetes Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

