The "Europe Gout Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Gout epidemiology, Gout diagnosed patients, and Gout treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Gout derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Gout, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Gout market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Gout prevalence, Gout diagnosis rate, and Gout treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.

Key Topics Covered

1. Gout Disease Definition

2. Gout Patient Flow in Europe

3. Gout Patient Flow in Germany

4. Gout Patient Flow in France

5. Gout Patient Flow in Spain

6. Gout Patient Flow in Italy

7. Gout Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

