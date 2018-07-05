The "Europe Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides insights into Hypertension epidemiology, Hypertension diagnosed patients, and Hypertension treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Hypertension derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Hypertension, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Hypertension market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Hypertension prevalence, Hypertension diagnosis rate, and Hypertension treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.

Key Topics Covered

1. Hypertension: Disease Definition

2. Hypertension Patient Flow in Europe

3. Hypertension Patient Flow in Germany

4. Hypertension Patient Flow in France

5. Hypertension Patient Flow in Spain

6. Hypertension Patient Flow in Italy

7. Hypertension Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

