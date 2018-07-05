The "Europe Insomnia Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Insomnia epidemiology, Insomnia diagnosed patients, and Insomnia treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Insomnia derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Insomnia, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Insomnia market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Insomnia prevalence, Insomnia diagnosis rate, and Insomnia treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.

Key Topics Covered

1. Insomnia Disease Definition

2. Insomnia Patient Flow in Europe

3. Insomnia Patient Flow in Germany

4. Insomnia Patient Flow in France

5. Insomnia Patient Flow in Spain

6. Insomnia Patient Flow in Italy

7. Insomnia Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

