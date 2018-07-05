The "Europe Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Glaucoma epidemiology, Glaucoma diagnosed patients, and Glaucoma treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Glaucoma derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Glaucoma, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Glaucoma market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Glaucoma prevalence, Glaucoma diagnosis rate, and Glaucoma treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.

Key Topics Covered

1. Glaucoma: Disease Definition

2. Glaucoma Patient Flow in Europe

3. Glaucoma Patient Flow in Germany

4. Glaucoma Patient Flow in France

5. Glaucoma Patient Flow in Spain

6. Glaucoma Patient Flow in Italy

7. Glaucoma Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

