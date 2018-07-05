The "Europe Osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Osteoarthritis epidemiology, Osteoarthritis diagnosed patients, and Osteoarthritis treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Osteoarthritis derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Osteoarthritis, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Osteoarthritis market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Osteoarthritis prevalence, Osteoarthritis diagnosis rate, and Osteoarthritis treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.

Key Topics Covered

1. Osteoarthritis Disease Definition

2. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Europe

3. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Germany

4. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in France

5. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Spain

6. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in Italy

7. Osteoarthritis Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

